Actress Kavya Gowda Sets Fashion Bar High With This Red Sleeveless Suit, See Pics

Kavya Gowda, who is best known for movies such as Buckasura, Damayanthi and Sakkath Risk, is one of the most gorgeous actresses in showbiz. Recently, the actress dropped a slew of pictures that have taken social media by storm. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a red sleeveless suit with embroidery work on it.

This time, the actress paired her outfit with matching red embroidered ethnic footwear and a classic sling red purse. For the makeup, the actress opted for a stroke of eyeliner, drawn eyebrows and red matte lipstick. She left her coloured tresses open as she posed for the camera.

Kavya Gowda accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings, a ring and a bangle. Her pictures are now garnering huge traction from the audience. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Everything is better in Red." Check out the pictures here

Some of her admirers have showered the actress with love and affection. One social media user wrote, “Looking Fab." Another user commented, “You are looking so elegant." A third user added, “Why so beautiful??” and “How pretty,” added another.

However, this is not the first time, Kavya often shares her pictures and videos which creates a stir on the internet. The actress surely knows how to grab the eyeballs for her royal look. Some time back, the actress shared a few pictures in a red saree featuring exceptional embroidery work. To add an extra touch of tradition, the actress wore heavily embellished jewellery with her outfit. Take a look:

On the work front, Kavya was last seen in the popular Television soap opera Akka Mogudu. Apart from this, the actress has also worked in Shalini, Radha Ramana, Thamisra, Gandhaari, and Shubha Vivaah. Now, the actress is all set to star in the upcoming film 18 Hours. Not only this, the actress is soon going to launch her jewellery brand soon, as per reports.

For the uninitiated, Kavya Gowda tied the wedding knot to beau Somshekar in 2021. The wedding took place in Bengaluru in an intimate ceremony. For those who are unaware, Somshekar is a successful businessman.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here