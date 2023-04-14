Actress Kranti Redkar's Hilarious Take On Weight Loss Leaves Internet In Splits

Actress Kranti Redkar has made a special place in the hearts of audiences with her acting chops and glamorous persona. Recently, she shared a funny video about how to lose weight in a week. The clip is now doing rounds on the internet. She discloses the secret of losing two and a half kilos in no time. In the video, Kranti jokingly said, “I have lost two and a half to three kilos in the last one and a half weeks. Now you say how did you do it? What is the secret of this? So there is no secret. The secret is very simple. Apply white nail polish on the right hand. If it has gel in it and is a bit more expensive, you’ll do it.”

She further said, “We are used to eating with our hands. If you eat fish curry with a fork and then you don’t even taste it. So what will you do? You will eat less. Doing this, I have not been eating properly for the last one and a half weeks. Because I can’t taste it with a fork. So this white nail polish is very important for weight loss. At least for me. Thank me later.”

This funny post of hers is making a huge buzz on social media. Her sense of humour and wit is what everyone admires her for. Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “What a way to lose weight". Another user wrote, “You are too cute".

Kranti Redkar is best known for her exceptional performance in films such as Gangaajal, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, and Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko. Some of her other notable projects include Karaar, Rocky, Baalaa, Murder Mestri, and Yudh.. Astitvachi Ladai, The Letters, and Mata Ekveera Navsala Pauli. She made her debut as a director with the 2015 film Kaakan.

Kranti is married to IPS officer Sameer Wankhede. After a few years of marriage, the duo welcomed twin children, Zyda and Ziya. Kranti is a doting wife, who supported her husband Sameer when he was attacked by Maharashtra politicians for his inadequate probe into the narcotics matter involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on the Mumbai cruise.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here