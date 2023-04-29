Actress Madhurani Gokhale Looks Stunning In Retro Look, See Pics

Actress Madhurani Gokhale often sets the internet ablaze with her gorgeous looks and style statements. The actress has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Recently, she dropped a string of snaps in which she can be seen donning a retro look.

Madhurani opted for a black and white striped saree which she accessorised with a white pearl necklace, a pair of exquisite earrings and a flower in her hair. For the makeup, the actress wore winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, perfectly drawn eyebrows and a bindi. This time, she tied up her hair at the back and garnered everyone’s attention. Check out the pictures here:

Fans have complimented the actress for her adorable looks and fashion sense. Be it rocking western wear or a traditional ensemble, the actress knows how to grab the eyeballs and leave her fans spellbound. Some days back, the actress posted a picture in a Western outfit. She wore a blue top which she paired up with blue denim jeans. Madhurani rounded off her look with classy shades, blue Juti and a purse. She was seen posing with an umbrella as she looked straight into the camera. Take a look at the pictures here:

It’s no secret that the actress began her acting journey at a very young age. Madhurani made her acting debut with the movie Indradhanush. Apart from this, she has worked in Marathi films including Bhabhipedia, Navra Mazha Navsacha and Mani Mangalsutra. She is now soon going to star in the TV series Indradhanushya.

Previously, she appeared in the stage play Tumcha Aamcha Same Astaa. Besides this, the actress also starred in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where she showcased her singing skills. Currently, she is portraying the lead role of Arundhati in the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee, the show revolves around a middle-aged housewife whose life is dedicated to her husband and children.

