Actress Meghana Raj Embraces New Look For Tatsama Tadbhava

After a hiatus of two long years, actress Meghana Raj Sarja is geared up to woo her fans with prowess in her upcoming movie Tatsama Tadbhava-The Confession. The details about Vishal Atreya’s directorial have been kept under wraps, however, the movie’s recently released first look has created a massive buzz on the internet. This is because it marks Meghana’s first film since the death of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. Ahead of the release of the movie, both Tasama Tadbhava and Meghana have grabbed all the headlines as it is being reported that the actress has cut short hair and acquired a new look for the crime thriller.

While nothing as such was visible in the first look of the movie, Meghana’s recent posts on the internet also showed her with long hair. Now, a selfie which is making rounds on the internet, shows Meghana sporting a black T-shirt and carrying a bob-cut hairstyle. Keeping it loose, she styled it in a middle-parted way.

Talking about the movie, Meghana Raj unveiled the official poster of her film in February. While sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the actress wrote in the caption, “When entrapped by fear, being fearless is her only way out! Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava - The Confession.”

In the intriguing poster, Meghana can be seen essaying a frightened expression, while someone from behind can be seen gripping her mouth and forehead, leaving only her eyes visible to the camera. It must be noted that those hands are stained with blood.

Meghana Raj will be seen essaying the titular character in Tatsama Tadbhava-The Confession, which will mark her comeback on the big screen after the passing away of her husband back in 2020. Chiranjeevi Sarja unexpectedly died after suffering from a heart attack.

Tatsama Tadbhava is backed by Pannaga Bharana and apart from the actress, the film also features Prajwal Devaraj and Aravinnd Iyer. So far, the makers haven’t disclosed the release date of the movie. Other than this, Meghana also has Buddhivantha 2 in the pipeline.

