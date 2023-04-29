Actress Monalisa Bagal Gets Emotional Missing Her Parents At Ravrambha's Music Launch

Marathi actress Monalisa Bagal-starrer Ravrambha is all set to release on May 1. With just a day left for the film’s release, she is busy with the promotion of the film. She recently attended the music launch event of the film and gave a byte to News 18 Lokmat. Monalisa got emotional remembering her parents, Minakshi Bagal and Rajesh Bagal. The actress couldn’t hold back her tears and said that she has stayed away from her parents for a long time due to the shooting. She added that she has tried her best to make her parents proud of her work in the film and continued stating that her parents also felt happy to see Ashwini Bagal (Monalisa’s sister) playing a role in Ravrambha.

Monalisa also shared how it was her dream to act in a film based on the theme of history. She remembered being extremely happy after her wish came true. According to Monalisa, it is one of the biggest moments of her life to essay a lead role in a historical film. She also credited the stylists and designers of Ravrambha for coming up with beautiful outfits for her.

Meanwhile, the music of Ravrambha has received immense appreciation from the audience. The title song Mazya Davnila, Raav Rambha has received more than 1.87 lakh views. Anandi Joshi and Harshavardhan Wavare provided their voice to the song. Amitraj has composed music to the lyrics penned by Guru Thakur. Social media users loved the number and one of them commented that Monalisa is looking beautiful in her character.

Directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale, Ravrambha narrates the story of Ravrambha Nimbalkar who was a warrior who dreamt of achieving Swaraj along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Om Bhutkar will be seen playing the male lead in the film. Actor Shantanu Moghe will play the character of Shivaji Maharaj and actors Ashok Samarth, Mir Sarwar and others will also essay key roles in Ravrambha.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here