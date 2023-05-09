Actress Sai Tamhankar Looks Ravishing In This Blue Mirror Work Saree

Sai Tamhankar, an actress known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam films, as well as in the television industry, has received numerous awards for her outstanding performances. Recently, she shared a few pictures wherein she is seen in ethnic wear and making hearts flutter.

She posed in a blue mirror work saree featuring a plunging neckline and perfectly toned legs. The actress accessorised her outfit with an elegant necklace and an exclusive bracelet. She opted for multicolour eye makeup, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, blush and a shade of lipstick, and rounded off her look with a ponytail. Check out the pictures here

Sai Tamhankar ventured into Marathi films in 2008 with her debut in Sanai Choughade, and since then, has dedicated nearly 14 years to the film industry. She has appeared in several successful films, including Mimi, Ghajini, Dhurala and Pondicherry, as well as in other movies such as Medium Spicy, Colorphool, Cookie, Girlfriend, Por Bazaar, Family Katta, Postcard, Wake Up India and Duniyadari.

Sai tied the wedding knot with Amey Gosavi in 2013. The couple received significant public glare and media attention. However, the duo separated after two years and Sai filed for divorce in 2015. Despite their divorce, they have managed to remain in touch.

During an interview, she revealed that she still talks to her ex-husband and they meet up occasionally. She also spoke about their divorce, sharing that they went to court and afterwards had a party on the same day after signing the papers. They invited their friends and had a great time together.

At present, Sai Tamhankar is seeing Anish Jog. They have publicly announced their relationship on their individual social media accounts, and regularly share affectionate photos of themselves.

