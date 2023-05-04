Actress Sandra Thomas And Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Team Dance To Thaanaro In Kochi Water Metro

The upcoming Malayalam movie Nalla Nilavulla Rathri, which is produced by Sandra Thomas under the banner Sandra Thomas Productions, is creating a buzz in the cinema industry with its song Thaanaro Thannaro. The team of this movie has now taken this excitement a notch higher by dancing their heart out to this song in Kochi Water Metro. Sandra uploaded the photos and videos of this ride on her Instagram handle. In the photos and video, it can be seen that the whole team of this movie cannot stop moving their feats to the tune of the recently released song of this movie.

Sandra Thomas wrote, “Kochi water metro goes to Thaanaro Thannaro. NNR team celebrates their first water metro ride dancing to the tune of Thanaro." This is the first movie under the Sandra Thomas Productions Banner and will be directed by the debutant Murphy Devasy.

The song, which was released a few weeks ago, has garnered more than 20 lakh views so far. The voices behind this song are Rajesh Thamburu, Baburaj, Rony David, Jinu Joseph, Sajin, Nithin George, Ganapathi and Kailas. The lyrics of the song are written by Murphy Devasy and Praful Suresh. The music has been given by Kailas and the dance has been choreographed by Anagha Maria Varghese and Rishdhan Abdul Rasheed.

This suspenseful thriller stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj Jacob, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Rony David Raj, Ganapathi, Nithin George and Sajin Cherukayil. The fact that this is a movie without any female characters adds to its distinctiveness. The cinematography of the movie is done by Ajay David Kachappilly. The makers of the film have said that it will completely satisfy the youth who loves action drama.

Sandra Thomas is an actress and producer of Malayalam films. She is most recognised for her parts in Amen and Zachariayude Garbhinikal and also for producing these two films. Sandra and actor Vijay Babu founded the production house Friday Film House. Later, she withdrew from the company due to some disagreements between the two.

