Actress Sapthami Gowda Slays Her Desi Avatar In Purple Kanjivaram, See Pics

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda is enjoying the fruits of the success of her film Kantara. This action thriller, which was released on September 30 last year, was a box-office success. From its magnificent performances by Rishab Shetty and Sapthami to a captivating plot and high-octane action sequences, Kantara was a rave not only in India but across the globe.

Sapthami has made headlines not with her acting skills but also with her style choice. Her social media feed is proof of the same. Recently, the actress treated her fans with a series of pictures that have made us all go gaga over her. The diva looks beautiful in her purple Kanjivaram saree with a matching blouse. To complete her look minimally, she just opted for a pair of small jhumkis and a few bangles. Check out the pictures here:

Sapthami Gowda recently went on a trip to the Maldives. She posted a cute video from her trip, which quickly went viral. In the video, she was seen walking on a wooden platform in the centre of a peaceful and beautiful beach. She was dressed in a saffron-coloured chiffon saree with a black-and-white checkered v-neck top. She wore minimal makeup and had her hair open as she posed for the video.

Following Katara’s success, Sapthami Gowda has received numerous film offers. According to insiders, she has begun work on two projects. She will soon be seen in an untitled film alongside Abhishek Ambareesh. She is also rumoured to be working on Rohit Padaki’s highly anticipated action drama Uttarakaanda. Sapthami will also make her Bollywood debut shortly, as per reports. She will play a character in Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Vaccine War, the news of which was shared by Sapthami on January 13 on her Instagram story.

