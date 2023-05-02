Actress Shubha Poonja Shares Adorable Pics With Husband Sumanth Billava

South actress Shubha Poonja has paved her way into the hearts of the masses with films including Moggina Manasu, Kanteerava, Jai Maruthi 800 and Naragunda Bandaya. Apart from films, Poonja also dishes out major couple goals by dropping adorable pictures with her husband Sumanth Billava. Shubha tied the nuptial knot with Sumanth in January 2022. Recently, the adorable couple was seen sharing a little PDA moment together, the pictures of which were shared by the actress on Instagram. Along with the three-set pictures, Shubha penned a funny yet relatable caption that read, “We both are very bad at remembering to take pics. So we hardly have pics. These are some nice pics for a change taken by my sister-in-law.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crsww3hvEvm/?hl=en

The mushy pictures captured her sharing a warm hug with her beloved, nestled in his arms. While the actress was dressed in a small-printed black dress, Sumanth donned a blue shirt. Shubha Poonja left her tresses open, tucking a few strands with a hair clip, looking affectionately at her partner. The pair flashed beaming smiles in the clicks, looking madly in love. The photos seem to have been clicked at a restaurant on outdoor premises.

Shubha made her relationship with Sumanth official in 2020. In an interview with Bangalore Times, she revealed that what drew her to Sumanth was the fact that despite him being introverted, he does not shy away from contributing his part to society. “I always wanted a partner from a different field. He understands and likes my work, and has absolutely no objection to me continuing to act,” shared Shubha.

Shubha Poonja, who was earlier a participant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, will next be seen in the Ashvin Matthew directorial 3 Devi. Apart from Shubha, the thriller film will also star Sandhya Lakshminarayan, Jyotsna B Rao, Nikhil Bharadwaj and Sheila Govindarajan in important roles.

