Adah Sharma, Shreyas Talpade-starrer The Game Of Girgit's First Look Out

Adah Sharma, who has been riding high on success with her recently released The Kerala Story, has now joined the cast of Shreyas Talpade’s thriller The Game Of Girgit. The actress will be essaying the role of a cop chasing the brains behind an online game that makes users harm themselves and others. It can be loosely related to the infamous Blue Whale Game which went extremely popular amongst the youngsters in 2018 and 2019. The film is being produced by Gnadhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd.

The film’s first poster was unveiled by Shreyas on social media platforms. The poster has the code basic number 1 and 0 as the background with Shreyas and Adah in the poster. The actor penned the caption of the post, “Apne suna hoga log girgit ki tarah rang badalte hai… par jald he aap dekhoge Girgit rang kaise badlta hai (You might have heard that human changer their behaviour like chameleon changes its colour, but you will soon witness how chameleon changes its colour). Excited for this one The Game Of Girgit with Adah Sharma and Vishal Pandya, Produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd.”

Take a look at the Poster here:

While speaking to PTI, Adah elaborated on her role and shared that she plays a cop named Gayatri Bhargav in Bhopal which is a very different role from the cop she played in Commando. “The film is based on an app called the blue whale app. The game on the app is a series of tasks which finally leads to self-harm or harming someone else once one has taken the assignment there is no way out. I’m solving the case,” she added.

Shreyas also shared that the thriller also has a powerful message that we strongly feel should reach the audiences, especially the kids and the youngsters of the nation.