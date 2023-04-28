Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe 2 On Cards, Actor Umesh Kamat Drops Hint

The popular Marathi series Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe aired its last episode in March 2022. The show garnered a huge fan base and featured actors Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve in lead roles. Since it went off-air, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on screen again. Much to the delight of the show’s audience, Umesh shared a photo on Instagram hinting that the series might be back soon with a new season.

Umesh Kamat, who played the role of Dr Adiraj in Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe, is very active on social media and often shares work updates with his followers. He posted a picture of himself sitting inside a car with his co-stars on the show, Sanket Korlekar and Mihir Rajda. The caption mentioned that all three actors have met for a special project, and the details of the same will be revealed in June. Mihir Rajda was seen as Amol Karnik and Sanket Korlekar played the role of his son, Malhar Amol Karnik, in the first season.

Soon, his followers started speculating that the trio was working on the second season of the show. A fan wrote, “waiting for season 2 of Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe." Another said, “Happy to see you three together. Many others commented that they were eagerly waiting for a new season of their favourite show.

The popular series aired on Sony Marathi from July 12, 2021, to March 12, 2022. It was directed by Kedar Vaidya and produced by Vidyadhar Pathare under his banner, Iris Productions. The plot revolved around the lives of Adiraj and Meera, who were dating but broke up for unknown reasons. After ten years, they cross paths again and are both employed by the same clinic.

The show focuses on the trials and tribulations they face on their journey to be together. The role of Meera was played by Mukta Barve. She rose to fame with performances in films such as Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, Double Seat, Jogwa, and many more. Meanwhile, Umesh Kamat has also made a name for himself in the Marathi entertainment industry. He had worked in films like Time Please, and Lagna Pharwane. Umesh and Mukta last worked together in the series Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta in 2012. and collaborated on this show after eight years.

