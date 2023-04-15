Akshaya Deodhar-Hardeek Joshi’s Romantic Photos Take Internet By Storm, Check It Out

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most adorable couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Both have an impressive social media presence and a huge fan base on Instagram. Akshaya often drops stunning pictures of herself and Hardeek. Recently, she shared an adorable photo on her Instagram from her recent vacation, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the picture, the duo is seen in their casual avatar. Akshaya is seen in a black and white leopard printed T-shirt, while Hardeek is donning a red printed tee. The couple is seen smiling and looking at each other as they posed for the camera. Akshaya captioned the picture, “Akshaya-Hardeek”.

Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “Cute couple". Another one wrote, “Nice."

Akshaya shared a cute selfie with Hardeek on Thursday. In the picture, she is seen in a white sweatshirt and Hardeek is seen in a red sweatshirt. The couple is looking cute together. Fans showered red heart emojis and complimented the couple in the comments section.

The duo fell in love when they were paired opposite each other in the popular TV show, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla. Hardeek and Akshaya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 3, 2022 and they tied the knot in Pune on December 4.

Earlier, Akshaya Deodhar was in a relationship with Suyash Tilak. In a recent media interaction, Suyash said, “I was in a relationship before Akshaya. This was not my first experience with something like this. My bond with Akshaya was awesome. We were very good friends. In addition, we were well-informed about one another. One day Akshaya told me as a friend that someone else had entered her life. I was pleased with her choice. So, I ended the relationship and moved on after that. But I’m not going to blame anyone."

Suyash Tilak got married to actress Aayushi Bhave. The couple frequently post videos and photos on their respective social media accounts.

