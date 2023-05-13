Allu Arjun To Ram Charan, Check Most Expensive Homes Owned By South Actors

The movies from South film industries are generating widespread buzz across the globe, leading to a surge in popularity and income for stars. Consequently, these stars are now enjoying a lavish lifestyle. According to a report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the revenues of the South Indian film industry have witnessed remarkable year-on-year growth and nearly doubled to surpass Rs 7,000 crore mark in 2022.

This impressive figure represents 52 percent of the overall revenues generated by the pan-Indian film industry. The South film industry has consistently flourished, with exceptional actors, captivating movies, compelling storylines and remarkable screenplay. As a result, there is a natural inclination to be intrigued by the lives of these actors, particularly when it comes to their extravagant houses. Therefore, we have compiled a list showcasing the costliest residences owned by our stars. Take a look at the homes owned by the South actors:

Allu Arjun

The man behind superhits like Pushpa and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and his stunning residence is valued at an astonishing Rs 100 crore.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is one of the biggest draws in the Telugu states. The actor and his wife Amala own an opulent house in Hyderabad, with a value of around Rs 42 crore.

Rajinikanth

There is no bigger name in South cinema than Rajinikanth. The man who is synonymous with the term superstar lives in a house in one of Chennai’s tony neighbourhoods, Poes Garden. Rajinikanth’s home is beloved to be worth upwards of Rs 35 crore.

Kamal Hassan

Kamal Hassan possesses two apartments in Chennai, with a combined value of roughly Rs 20 crore.

Mahesh Babu

Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad is a neighbourhood preferred by film stars. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu lives with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children in a Rs 28 crore house in Jubliee Hills.

Prabhas

Prabhas, the lead actor in the film franchise Baahubali, possesses an array of luxurious residences. Among them is a stunning farmhouse in Hyderabad, which reports claim cost him Rs 60 crore.

Chiranjeevi

The megastar lives in Jubilee Hills like most of the bigwigs in Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi’s Jubilee Hills bungalow is worth around Rs 15 crore and he also owns another residence

Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan, known globally for his role in RRR, owns a grand Rs 30 crore mansion in Hyderabad,

Vijay Deverakonda

The Arjun Reddy star owns a house in Jubilee Hills. If reports are believed, Vijay Deverakonda’s home costs an upwards of Rs 15 crore.