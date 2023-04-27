Amruta Khanvilkar Gets A New Haircut, Friend Sonali Khare Has This Epic Reaction

Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. Fans appreciate her acting prowess and glamorous pictures as well which she keeps sharing on Instagram. In some recent pictures, Amruta has treated fans to her new haircut. The diva has shortened her hair, much to the surprise of fans. Amruta has tagged the hair stylist Priyanka Borkar and also credited her for this new look.

The diva was dressed in casual outfits where the message, “I love myself. I am strong." Actress Sonali Khare, Amruta’s best friend was surprised after watching this. “U cut your hair again???” Sonali asked Amruta. When she replied in affirmative, Sonali commented, “So cuteeeeee."

Other colleagues from the entertainment industry and fans were also floored with this haircut and appreciated Amruta for trying the new cut. Entrepreneur Manjiri Oak, actresses Nehha Pendse, singer Shalmali Kholgade and assistant director Savitri Dhami also praised Amruta. Fans commented on heart emoticons displaying their love for the actress. A follower wrote that Amruta closely resembles Urmila Matondkar in the film Bhoot directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Another fan wrote that she is Amruta’s biggest fan and it makes her happier to see the actress in killer pictures. This fan commented that she is in love with Amruta’s smile.

Apart from this new haircut, Amruta has also dominated the headlines because of her film Autograph’s world television premiere. As informed by the actress in the latest Instagram post, the television premiere will be held on May 14, Sunday on the Star Pravah channel at 04:15 pm. Autograph is scheduled to release directly on Television, instead of OTT or theatre.

This film is directed by Satish Rajwade and actor Ankush Chaudhari will play the male lead and it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajwade told the Times of India that this film has the power to bring us near to our loved ones. According to the director, Autograph will also remind us of who have been integral to our life.

Apart from this film, Amruta also received accolades for playing the role of Sonabai Deshpande, wife of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in Har Har Mahadev.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here