Antony Team To Donate Rs 11 Lakh To Families Of Tanur Boat Accident Victims

The cast and crew members of the upcoming Malayalam movie Antony, which is directed by Joshiy, will be lending their one-day earnings to the relatives of those who died at the Tanur Boat Accident in Kerala. A double-decker tourist boat which overturned near Thooval Theeram Beach in the Tanur area of the district Malappuram has resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people who were onboard. The crew members who are working for the Malayalam movie Antony, which will be released later this year, will help the dependent relatives of the victims by donating some money. The producers of Antony will also be donating Rs 11 lakh for the same.

Currently, the shooting of Antony is going on in Erattupetta where the scenes of the lead role character are being filmed. The producer Einstein Zack Paul and other crew members will arrive at the Malappuram Collectorate between 4 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday and give a Rs 11 lakh donation directly to the district collector.

Recently, the first look of this movie was released in Kochi. The poster shows a silhouette of a girl against a picture of a lion. This first impression is currently gaining popularity with the audience. The cast of Joshiy’s 2019 film Porinju Mariam Jose, which starred Joju George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, will be reuniting for this film. Kalyani Priyadarshan will also play a crucial role in the movie. Rajesh Varma, known for films like Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, Life of Josutty and Paisa Paisa, wrote the screenplay for Antony.

The movie is scheduled to be distributed by Joju’s Appu Pathu Pappu banner and produced by Einstin Zac Paul under his Einstin Media company.

Some of the successful films Joshiy has directed include Thanthram, Lion, Naaduvazhikal, and Antima Theerpu. Additionally, he has directed films including Salaam Kashmier, Christian Brothers, Lokpal and Pothan Vava.