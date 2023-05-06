Arikomban, The Feared Rice-Eating Tusker, Now Subject Of A Film; First-Look Poster Out

The story of Arikomban, a rogue elephant who is feared by the inhabitants of Idukki’s Chinnakanal for its deadly rampage and damaging Public Distribution Shops, will soon be a subject of a film. Arikomban is one of the most-feared animals in Kerala, having gotten the moniker of a rice-eating tusker, responsible for trampling local shops, and houses, reportedly killing seven people. The film will be directed by Sajid Yahiya, known for his critically-acclaimed comedy-drama Mohanlal. To spread an extra dose of intrigue among movie enthusiasts, producer NM Badusha shared the first-look poster of the film on Facebook on Saturday.

“Going wild with our next. The most powerful force on earth Is JUSTICE,” read the caption of his post. The grim poster captures a heart-wrenching frame of two elephants. One is presumably an adult who appears to be counting the barely-there seconds before it passes away, while the other is an elephant cub, who watches the former with doleful eyes. The overcast sky above, embedded with claw-like leafless trees, will send shivers down your spine.

Arikomban is produced collaboratively by Pen and Paper Creations and Badusha Cinemas. The script of the much-anticipated film will be penned by Suhail M Koya, while the other crew members associated with Arikomban include Vimal Nazar, Sharon Sreenivas, Amal Manoj, Priyadarshini, and Vimal Nazar among others. The casting process for the film is currently underway.

According to Manorama, Arikomban has once again translocated its territory. It has moved to the Periyar Tiger Reserve from Idukki. Officials believe that the feared tusker undertook a journey of 40 km for four days to reach the location. But once again, Arikomban is causing trouble to the residents of Tamil Nadu’s Meghamalai. Reportedly, the elephant has yet again strayed into the Theni district.

As per a BBC report, Arikomban is more than 30 years old. People who lived close to the Devikulam forest in Idukki had regular encounters with the animal. When there were fewer huts in the region, Arikomban rarely entered the human territory. But as the population started increasing with people constructing concrete houses, the elephant began causing property damage and having dangerous face-offs with people, which sparked a protest from the locals.

