Ashvini Bhave Meets Ashok Saraf Backstage At Marathi Play Vacuum Cleaner

Senior Marathi actress Ashvini Bhave and veteran actor Ashok Saraf recently met each other after a long time behind the stage of the Marathi play Vacuum Cleaner. Along with him, Ashvini also met actress Nirmiti Sawant and dropped a picture on her social media handle to express her happiness with her fans.

Ashvini clicked a few pictures with the actor alongside Nirmiti Sawant. Their photos are now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, the actress is seen dressed in a red knee-length dress. Meanwhile, the actor was seen all-decked up in a yellow shirt which he paired up with blue pants. In the other photo, the actress is seen posing with Nirmiti Sawant, who is known for Bindhaast, Khabardar and Chal Dhar Pakad. Check out the pictures:

The caption of the post reads, “Recently, I watched the Marathi play, ‘Vacuum Cleaner’. It was a delight to see two great personalities on stage together. @nirrmitesaawaant, the queen of comedy, was charming as always. Hats off to #Ashok Saraf!! His energy, intensity, and integrity in his craft are exemplary!”

Soon after the actress posted the pictures online, fans could not keep calm and adored the duo for their adorable bond. Several social media users commented on the post. One user added, “Want to see you guys work together again." Another user commented, “Beautiful lady my all-time favourite." A third user wrote, “Great picture." “We would love to see you both onscreen together," a fourth one wrote.

Ashvini Bhave is best known for films including Henna, Kadachit and Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi. Some of her notable projects include Manjha, Dhyanimani, Bandhan, Sarkarnama, Bhairavi, Judge Mujrim, Cheetah and more. The actress is soon going to star in the upcoming film including Gharat Ganpati.

Meanwhile, Ashok Saraf has been a part of successful films like Karan Arjun, Bade Ghar Ki Beti and Bin Kamacha Navra. He was last seen in the film Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Ved. The actor has a few projects in the pipeline including China Mobile and Vyakti ani Valli.

For the unversed, Marathi drama Vacuum Cleaner is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. The play has an ensemble cast of Ashok Saraf, Nirrmite Saawant, Mausami Tondwalkar, Prathamesh Cheulkar, Sagar Khedekar, and Tanwi Palav.

