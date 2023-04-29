Auditions Begin In Kochi For Malayalam Film Action Hero Biju 2

Filmmaker Abrid Shine’s 2016 Malayalam film Action Hero Biju was one of Nivin Pauly’s most memorable movies. Last year, in July, the film’s producer, Pauly Junior Pictures, confirmed that they had started working on the second installment of the superhit movie. As per the latest reports, auditions for different roles in the film have started. Under the guidance of the filmmaker Abrid Shine, the auditions are in full swing in Kochi. It gives fans a hint that the film will go on floors soon.

The crew has opened this opportunity to people who have prior acting experience as junior actors. The much-anticipated auditions are taking place at the Pakka Pakka Films office at Gitanjali Junction, close to the highway connecting Vyttila and Palarivattom. Reportedly, the selection process is under the director Abrid Shine. As reported by Asianet, production controller Shyam Lal mentioned that a large number of people, including mime artists, are turning up to grab this chance. Additionally, he informed that further auditions will be held on May 1, 2, and 3 at the same studio.

Further, reportedly, the crew is looking for actors who can suit the roles of a male gazetted officer who is fluent in English (Age: 48-55 Years), Freak Look Boys (Age: 18-24 years), Female Characters (Age: 20-30 Years) and other male and female actors between the age group of 30 and 40.

The performances of young artists alongside the stars in the movie Action Hero Biju captured the audience’s attention, and they have long waited for a sequel to this commercially successful film. The plot of the movie revolves around the different cases that are reported in a police station. The comic elements and music album of the movie are still remembered by their audience. Abrid Shine, Shibu Thekkumpuram, and Nivin Pauly co-produced the movie.

Rajesh Murugesan was the music composer, and the songs were written by Jerry Amaldev. Anu Emmanuel played the lead actress, while Joju George, Kalabhavan Prajod, Aristo Suresh, Rohini, Meghanathan, Vinduja Menon, and others played supporting characters. This was the second film in which Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine worked together. Their previous film was 1983. Later in 2022, they again collaborated for Mahaviryar.

