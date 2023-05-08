BJP Organises Special Screening Of The Kerala Story In Bengaluru

The controversial film The Kerala Story, which was released on May 5, has left audiences divided over the claim that over thirty thousand women in Kerala have converted to Islam through ‘Love Jihad’ and were brainwashed into joining ISIS in Syria. Many political parties and activists have questioned this claim, saying there was no concrete evidence of such statistics in government records. Meanwhile, the BJP party arranged a special screening of the film in Bengaluru on Sunday evening at the Garuda Mall with BJP national president JP Nadda present as a special guest.

Tejasvi Surya, a member of parliament for Bengaluru South, urged the city’s young females in a tweet to attend the screening and watch the movie. He said that the film had a salient message for women in the state.

'The Kerala Story’ is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women.We are inviting young girl students of Bengaluru to join National President of BJP Sri @JPNadda Ji… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 7, 2023

In a recent speech in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also brought up the film and remarked, The Kerala story attempts to highlight the negative effects of terrorism in society, particularly in a state like Kerala, which is a stunning location with bright, hardworking, and intelligent residents. Currently, the Congress party is trying to ban the movie and support the terrorists. It is only aware of how to forbid things and entirely disregard progress. Even my chanting of “Jai Bajarang Bali" is causing the party problems.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri, the director of another controversial film, The Kashmir Files released last year has penned an open letter to Sudipto Sen, director of The Kerala Story. In the letter, he congratulated Sudipto for his brave attempt but also warned him of unimaginable hate, which he said is akin to the hate he faced after making The Kashmir Files.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here