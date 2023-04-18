Casting Director-Actress Aarti Mittal Arrested For Allegedly Running A Sex Racket

Bollywood casting director Aarti Mittal was arrested by Unit 11 of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on April 17. Aarti has been accused of running a sex racket inside the film industry. According to reports, Aarti used to supply models to customers by luring them with money. Two models fell into the trap after Aarti promised to pay them Rs 15,000 each. Upon learning about the incident, two members of the crime branch unit disguised as undercover customers and arrived at a hotel in Mumbai’s Goregaon, from where the models were later recused. Currently, they are at a rehabilitation centre.

According to Zoom Entertainment, Aarti, a resident of Oshiwara tricked models to get into prostitution, whom she met while working on specific projects. After interacting with them, Aarti lured them with a hefty amount, which the models usually did not deny.

The information about the sex racket first reached Police Inspector Manoj Sutar. To trick the trickster, Manoj contacted Aarti, identifying himself as a customer. He urged her to send two girls for two of his friends. The Police Inspector claimed that the 27-year-old casting director demanded a sum of Rs 60,000 for sending the girls before forwarding their pictures on Manoj’s cellphone.

As per a report by Mid-day, Aarti informed Manoj she will send the two models either to a Juhu-based hotel or a Goregaon one. Accordingly, Manoj chose Goregaon and booked two rooms for his two dummy customers from the crime branch who arrived at the location. As soon as Aarti reached the premises with the two women, she handed the undercover inspectors contraceptives. All of this was recorded as proof.

Aarti was caught red-handed by the police personnel as they raided the hotel. In a statement given to the police, the models revealed that if they obliged Aarti’s request of getting into prostitution, the casting director would give them Rs 15,000 each. Reports claim that the police are currently probing into the matter to churn out further information.

Aarti Mittal was both a casting director and an actress. She has worked in the television serial Appnapan - Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan. Earlier, in a social media post, she disclosed that she was busy shooting for a movie, alongside Bollywood actor R Madhavan.

