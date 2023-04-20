'Centre of Art Forms': Actor Karthi Calls Tamil Cinema A Pioneer Of Change

The Tamil Film Industry has reached new heights and it was very well-explained by the renowned Tamil actor Karthi Sivakumar while he was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry ( CII ) Dakshin function in Chennai on April 19 and 20. He truly believes that Tamil Cinema has enough potential to make big waves in global cinema. He said that Tamil has been historically and traditionally the centre of art forms like literature, poetry, music, dance, and drama. The cinema, when collaborating with the Tamil industry, gave birth to legendary actors. “Whenever cinema touched the shores of Chennai, it immediately attracted the top stars of stage dramas such as P.U. Chinnappa, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, T.R Mahalingam, S.G Kittappa and his wife KB Sundarambal among others,” the actor said.

Mythology and fantasies were the main part of Tamil Cinema in the past. Chandralekha was the first movie to cross the language boundaries as it was shot both in Tamil and Hindi language. And courtesy of this movie, an Indian actress named Vyjayanthimala became a star overnight. Before this, Tamil cinema was all about the adaptations from Sankaradas Swamigal’s stage plays, he added.

But the power of cinema truly crossed borders in the 50s and 60s, said Karthi while addressing the audience at CII Dakshin Function. M.G Ramachandran’s starrer Malaikallan was remade in 1954 in Hindi as Azad. Good movies were always supported in India, as Tamil Cinema released a film name Kuladeivam which was a remake of the Hindi film named Bobby. It helps in transcending the art and culture of Tamil, through the cinema around India.

He explained the contributions of legendary creators such as Kamal Hasan, Mani Ratnam, P.C. Sreeram, Shankar, and A.R Rahman in taking Tamil cinema to a new age. Their strong, bold concepts and visual storytelling led filmmaking in a new direction and made Tamil movies appealing to the global audience, the star said.

He also shed light on the growing participation of foreign artists and companies working with their composers and directors to make the movie more globally appealing. “Their presence has enabled dream projects like Ponniyin Selvan and enabled our films to reach a global audience. It has also allowed expanding the commercial market of Tamil cinema.” Tamil movies are regularly screened at various International festivals and won awards, said Karthi.

The Oscar and other international awards won by Tamil films and other South Indian languages are proof of the increasing presence of Tollywood around the world. He ended his address by saying that Tamil cinema has always been a vanguard for change, and this industry has the potential to make waves on the global stage.

