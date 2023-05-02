Chaithra Achar Looks Stunning In This Mustard Yellow Silk Saree

Chaithra Achar is one of the promising actresses in the Kannada film industry. From her acting chops to her fashion choices, she is always on point. Chaithra often shares glimpses from her various photoshoots on social media. And her recent photos, in which she can be seen all decked up in her traditional look are breaking the internet.

Chaithra draped a mustard yellow silk saree with a red border. She accessorised her outfit with a traditional neckpiece, two beautiful nose pins, a maang tika and bangles. Chaithra opted for a minimal makeup look, including contoured cheeks and a shade of lipstick. She kept her traces open and was seen holding a garland as she posed for the camera. Take a look at the picture:

A few days ago, Chaithra Achar shared another string of pictures in a saree. In the photos, Chaithra was seen in a royal blue silk saree with golden detailing. She teamed it with a contrasting golden blouse and chose a nude makeup look, tied her hair in a sleek, middle-parting bun, and added gajra to it. In the photos, she was seen laughing her heart out as she posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Stages of laughter" in the caption.

Chaitra Achar has worked in popular movies like Taledanda and Aa Drushya. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the action thriller movie Mahira. The film was directed by Mahesh Gowda and produced by Vivek Kodappa. It also featured Virginia Rodrigues and Raj B Shetty in the lead roles, along with Balaji Manohar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, KP Sridhar, Babu Hirannaiah, Apoorva Som, Shaukat Ali and many others in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in the movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, directed by Hemanth M Rao.

