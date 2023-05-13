Chandan Shetty's Birthday Wish For Wife Niveditha Gowda Is Pure Love

Kannada actor Niveditha Gowda celebrated her birthday on May 12. On her special day, her husband Chandan Shetty penned a heartfelt note for her. Dropping an adorable photo of them together, Chandan wrote that he was blessed to have Niveditha in her life and promised to cherish and love her more every day.

“You are the most beautiful and amazing person that I have ever met, and I feel so lucky and blessed to have you in my life. I want you to know that your smile brightens up my day, your laughter fills my heart with joy, and your love gives me strength to conquer any challenge that comes our way. You make my life meaningful, and I thank God every day for bringing you into my life,” Chandan Shetty wrote.

He ended his note by saying that he loves Niveditha “more than words can express.”

Niveditha Gowda wasted no time in replying to the loving post. “Thank you so much I love you ,” she commented.

Niveditha Gowda gained fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. She and rapper Chandan Shetty often give their followers couple goals with their adorable posts for each other. On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, Niveditha dropped a romantic snap with her partner.

Chandan and Niveditha had met on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada 5. The couple soon fell in love and tied the knot in 2020.

Earlier, the Bigg Boss fame has faced trolling with some people accusing her of fritting away her husband’s money. The actress had slammed her critics and said that some people found it tough to believe that a woman could earn for herself. Calling herself an independent woman, Niveditha said she can take care of her own needs.

The Kannada actress has also participated in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi. Niveditha has also participated in the reality show Gicchi Giligili season 2. She had shared a hilarious moment from the show, where she was seen having a fun moment with actor Nithin Amin. The Reel left many of her fans in splits.

Niveditha has also walked the ramp for fashion shows like Vidyuth and Zingbi Mysore Fashion Week. The actress has also gained fame as a content creator on YouTube.