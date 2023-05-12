Child Star Myra Vaikul Viral's Latest Cockroach Joke Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Myra Vaikul, the adorable little actress in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, was one of the many reasons why Marathi television viewers couldn’t resist watching it. Her performance on the programme established her as a household celebrity in the Marathi entertainment industry, and her massive social media following is an impressive accomplishment for a 5-year-old. Her Instagram reels frequently gain popularity and is adored and admired by many people. And apart from acting and dancing, the child artist is extremely good at telling jokes. One of the jokes which she told in an interview recently has gone viral.

In a recent Rajshree Marathi interview, Myra Vaikul cracked a cockroach joke. After hearing her reasoning, everyone laughed at Myra’s method of telling jokes in this. She said that Three cockroaches were climbing the wall and then one of the cockroaches sang Naach re mora in the mango forest. After hearing this song, all three of the cockroaches that were scaling the wall perished. Why was that so? She asks. This question doesn’t make sense at first, as there was no direct connection between the song and the cockroach. When failed to answer, she replied that the cockroaches died because Naach re mora song is a hit. Her innocent humour has been loved by all.

Myra will now appear in the Zee Marathi programme Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. This show will be a comedy riot. The talented child actress will now also be seen working on Hindi television in Neerja Ek Nai Idhan in addition to the Zee Marathi show. Her brand-new television series is soon to premiere. This series’ initial trailer has just been released. This drama is available on the Colours channel for viewers. Along with Myra, actress Sneha Wagh will appear in this serial.