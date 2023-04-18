Chiyaan Vikram Looks Unrecognisable In Thangalaan's Behind-The-Scenes Video

The producers of Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited movie Thangalaan released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on his birthday, April 17, to give fans a peek at the film’s production. The soon-to-be-released film, which is being made on a grand scale, is directed by Pa Ranjith.

The makers stunned Chiyaan Vikram’s fans on Monday with a wonderful birthday gift. They released a video that featured snippets of the shooting. Ranjith’s tweet read, “Happy birthday to my Thangalaan, Chiyaan sir. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan.”

Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Hollywood level of making. This film will break many records. What an actor Vikram, he lived in this role. Ranjith Anna vision and execution, GV Prakash BGM. Marana Waiting for the movie." Another wrote, “Literally goosebumps…What will happen when the movie will release." A third user commented, “Wow! The last 30 seconds are stunning. For a moment I felt ‘Revenant’ vibes. I pray to god that the movie fulfils the hype and I strongly believe it will because of Pa Ranjith sir and Chiyaan sir. Chiyaan sir deserves recognition worldwide for his passion and dedication."

Thangalaan is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Field (KGF) It also features Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Preethi Karan and Muthukumar in important roles. The film will be released in Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia and Marathi.

Apart from this, Vikram will be seen in the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. The long-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser has finally been released. The audience was left hanging at the end of the previous instalment, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS-I), when Arulmozhivarman disappeared into the water after being hit by a storm.

