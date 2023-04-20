Dance Karnataka Dance Season 7 Promo Out: Shiva Rajkumar Is Back And How

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has dominated the headlines for being a part of reality shows like No 1 Yaari and Kick. He is now back with the 7th season of the reality show, Dance Karnataka Dance. A promo of this show was tweeted by Zee Kannada on April 19. This promo featured people celebrating the arrival of Dance Karnataka Dance’s seventh season. The promo then shows Shivanna (as Shiva Rajkumar is known as) coming in a car and greeting his fans. He then dances with a fan and appreciates his moves as well. The starting date of this series has not been divulged yet.

Shiva Rajkumar was associated with the last (sixth) season of Dance Karnataka Dance as well. Actress Rakshitha Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and choreographer Chini Prakash also judged this show. Just like in the previous seasons, Anushree was the host of this show. It is not known whether they will be roped in for the seventh season as well or not.

Sharika Hemanth and Sadhwin Shetty were the winners last season. The duo won the title ‘Fire-Brand’ for their brilliant chemistry and electrifying moves. They were the most popular performers in comparison to their counterparts. They were honoured with the Puneeth Rajkumar trophy. They were also rewarded with a ready-to-move-in flat in Bengaluru. They got a prize amount of Rs 30 lakh as well. The choreographer of these contestants has also bagged the prizes. Mahesh and Chahat Sheikh were the first runners-up of this season. The duo was awarded a prize amount of Rs 20 lakh. Dakshit and Prananya were the second runners-up. Popular choreographers like Rudra Master and Moshisha were a part of the selection team.

According to the Dance Karnataka Dance show’s format, dance enthusiasts under the age of 60 years and well-versed in all forms of dance are eligible for selection.

Shiva Rajkumar also dominated headlines because of his recent cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here