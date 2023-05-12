‘Depressing Moment’: When SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 Hit Theatres And ...

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise wreaked havoc in the theatres upon its release. Starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in lead roles, the epic action drama received multiple plaudits upon its release, breaking all box office records. Both the two parts - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion scored big in numbers at the ticket window, The masses were all praises for the film’s cast, grand sets, and mind-blowing action sequences. Despite the positive reviews in the long tenure, Baahubali’s initial response was such that it was expected that the film would turn out to be a flop.

In a recent interview during an event with Dr AV Gaurav Reddy, the ace filmmaker revealed that he went through a “depressing moment” after Baahubali: The Beginning hit the theatres on July 10, 2015. Elaborating on the topic Rajamouli shared that it was his debut pan-Indian project that was released in national and international spheres including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, North India, UAE, and America.

Although the film met with a positive response from the masses globally, the target audience of the Telugu-speaking states found the film to be filled with flaws and not good enough. “People were saying it is one of the biggest disasters of the film industry," revealed Rajamouli. Disappointed at the “bad reception” Rajamouli was all the more discontent especially because of the producer who had put his faith in him, sticking by his side for three long years.

As per the director, the financial risks were too grave as the producers had invested a huge sum in Baahubali. “I thought if it is indeed a disaster as people are speaking, then the person who trusted me and journeyed with me for the past three years, would be going to a place from where he can’t get up again,” disclosed Rajamouli. The filmmaker admitted that he felt trapped in a helpless situation.

Standing today, Baahubali: The Beginning is hailed to be one of Rajamouli’s classic works of art and a cinematic marvel. Surfing through the first few days of negative reviews, the film turned out to be a blockbuster eventually, minting approximately Rs 650 crores. It hence paved the way for the film’s sequel - Baahubali: The Conclusion, which too took the movie theatres by storm. Baahubali’s triumph also made Prabhas the star that he is now.