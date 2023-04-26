Dhruva Sarja-starrer KD’s Female Lead To Be Announced On This Date

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja has buckled himself up, gearing up for the release of KD - The Devil. Movie enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath for the film to mark its premiere on the big screens. Amid the huge uproar surrounding the Jogi Prem directorial, the makers have kept mum about KD’s lead actress. Now, to take the excitement of the masses a notch higher, Jogi Prem has announced a piece of intriguing information, assuring cinephiles that he would be revealed the name of KD’s female lead on April 28. The film director shared the announcement on Instagram on April 25.

Giving a barely-there hint about the actress whose on-screen name will be MachhLakshmi, Jogi Prem captioned his post, “When the king is hurt in battle, the queen converts his pain into power. Introducing KD’s queen - MachhLakshmi on the 28th of April at 10:05 AM.”

The seemingly, impossible-to-guess poster showed a picture of a rooster, against a rustic and rural background. The film’s title, KD was inscribed on the poster in impressive calligraphy. To give an intense look, there were also blotches of blood, mixed with fire burn marks on the two letters. A red-coloured flag was also hoisted on top of the letter K.

Earlier, rumours had it that model-actress Reeshma Nanaiah might be cast opposite Dhruva Sarja in the KD. According to the New Indian Express, the filmmaker was keen on roping in a Kannada actress for the film, and Reeshma was deemed suitable to slip into the shoes of the character. What’s more, the actress shares a good equation with Jogi Prem, having worked together in the 2022 film Ek Love Ya. But an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

KD is touted to be Dhruva Sarja’s most ambitious project. Not long ago in an extensive social media post, the 34-year-old tweeted how he shed 18 kgs in just 23 days for the film, whipping up a storm on the Internet with his honest confession. Apart from Dhruva, KD also marks Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s return to the Kannada film industry. The name of her character is Satyavati.

Produced under the banners of KVN Productions, KD will be a pan-Indian marvel that is scheduled to release in five languages, namely - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The release date of the Dhruva Sarja directorial is still awaited.

