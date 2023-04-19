Did Shiv Thakare's Ex Veena Jagtap Secretly Get Married?

One of our favourite TV reality shows, Bigg Boss is known for some heartwarming love stories. Be it regional Bigg Boss shows or the OG Hindi one, we have all seen love affairs in the Bigg Boss house and some of them also turn into life-long commitments. One such couple in the house of Marathi Bigg Boss season 2 was Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap and fans loved their chemistry. But due to some reason, the couple parted ways mutually.

Later on, Shiv was seen in the Hindi Bigg Boss 16 and talked about her many times. Veena, who started a new journey in her life and became a makeup artist, is very active on social media. Recently, she posted a few pictures where she was seen as a newly wedded bride. Yes, you read that right. Fans are wondering if she got married secretly.

But this was done for one of her shoots where she turned herself into a newlywed bride. Veena looked absolutely stunning in her maroon Banarsi saree with a matching blouse. She added a huge gajra to her hair bun that looked prettiest. For jewellery, she added her golden set of bangles, a choker and earrings. While posting the pictures, she added a romantic caption that read, “Pyar hua, ikrar hua.”

Shiv Thakare initially appeared in Roadies Rising as a contender and got eliminated in the show’s semifinals. He then took part in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and stunned everyone with his performance. Shiv is now anticipated to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

