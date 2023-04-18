Director Omar Lulu Reacts To Negative Criticisms Of His Film Nalla Samayam

Nalla Samayam, directed by Omar Lulu, was released on December 30, 2022, and garnered lukewarm reviews. Fans criticised Omar for showing adult scenes on screen. Some also opined that there was nothing novel in the plot of Nalla Samayam, which made it boring to watch. Omar is not disheartened about these reviews. In a recent post on Facebook, Omar shared his reaction to the reviews about Nalla Samayam. Omar wrote that it’s good that most of the audience didn’t like Nalla Samayam. He added that he would have again attempted to make such a film, had the audience loved it.

According to Omar, Nalla Samayam was directed on a small budget and meant to be a lockdown release. Irrespective of the result, Omar thanked everyone who was associated with the making of Nalla Samayam. He wrote that the film was watched by so many people that he could not even imagine. Omar wished that he may get enough blessings to direct a film that will be liked by the audience. Have a “good time” everyone, he ended the post.

Fans have appreciated how Omar took the criticism constructively and one of them advised him to be careful with the choice of scripts. Another advised him to focus on the quality of direction in his films. A fan also asked Omar to share an update about his upcoming film Power Star. Starring actors like Babu Antony and Riyaz Khan, Power Star is in the production process. Reportedly, Power Star’s story revolves around drug deals and will be shot majorly in Mangalore, Kasargod, and Kochi in Kerala.

Some of Omar’s fans were also waiting for the second part of his film Chunks. Nothing much was heard about this sequel. Omar had talked about it in a byte given to Kerala Kaumudi in 2019. Omar had said that script work for Chunks 2 was going on and will release in the next year. He had said that a prominent star from the Hindi film industry will appear in a cameo role. There is no further information about it to this date.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here