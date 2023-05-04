Don Palathara's Film Family Selected For 32nd International Film Festival Innsbruck

Don Palathara’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film Family, produced by Newton Cinema, has been recently selected for the 32nd International Film Festival Innsbruck competition. Also, it has been selected for the 15th Habitat Film Festival and will also be screened at the festival on May 7. Not only this, the film will be screened at the Innsbruck International Film Festival on June 7 and 9. Earlier, the film had its world premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

According to reports, in a recent media interaction, the director and the whole team expressed their happiness and excitement that Family has been selected for two prestigious film festivals. “We believe Family has something important to say about the complexities of contemporary India," said the producer.

Family depicts the complexities and contradictions of family relationships in contemporary India. Vinay Forrt plays the lead role of Sony, a good role model Christian who is always ready to lend a helping hand to his countrymen, help struggling children in their studies and organise volunteer activities. He negotiates with the church to financially rehabilitate a family when it is hit by disaster. Sony is the heartbeat of this small Catholic village. However, beyond this image of him, there is much to his character that is unnatural. Beyond a village and religion, Family is a film that takes a close look at Kerala society itself.

Don Palathara, along with Sherin Catherine, wrote the screenplay. Family also features Nilja K Baby, Divya Prabha, Mathew Thomas, Jain Andrews, Jolly Chirayath, Sajitha Madathil, Jitin Puthanchery and Abhija Sivakala in pivotal roles. The cinematography of the film was handled by Jaleel Badusha.

However, this is not the first time Palathara’s film Everything Is Cinema was also selected for screening at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021. Along with this, his other films like Shavam, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam and 1956, Central Travancore, were also screened at various international film festivals.

Before Family, Palathara directed Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam. The film featured Jitin Puthenchery and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles. It premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on February 21, 2021.

