Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Father Mammootty For Winning Best Actor Award At Kerala State Film Awards

Veteran actor Mammootty has recently won the Best Actor award for his performance in the acclaimed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Well, his son Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and congratulated his father for the big achievement.

The actor shared a photo from the film and called it ‘Bestest’. Mohanlal also congratulated Mammootty and other winners. “Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka- my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking," he wrote. To note, the winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Kerala minister for cultural affairs Saji Cherian on Friday. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam bagged the award for Best Film. Mahesh Narayanan was named Best Director for the film Ariyippu. Vincy Aloshious won the Best Actress award for Rekha.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was jointly produced by Mammootty and Pellissery. The film stars Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan.

Talking about Dulquer Salmaan highly anticipated film ‘King of Kotha’ will soon be hitting the big screens. The makers released its teaser last week. The teaser was no less than a visual treat. It gave a glimpse of Dulquer’s intense look with the much-needed suave. He was also seen holding weapons. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project. The teaser was released in multiple languages. Apart from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran play pivotal roles.

Apart from this the actor is all set to feature in the upcoming romantic track Heeriye along with singer Jasleen Royal. On Instagram, he shared the poster of the song and captioned it, “The big reveal is here!! HEERIYE from our hearts to yours…out on 25th July.”