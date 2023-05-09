'Evoked Strong Sense Of Familiarity': Kiran Mane On Marathi Film Tendlya

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Kiran Mane is an avid social media user and always manages to grab the attention of the masses. Recently, he shared a post in which he talked about the Marathi movie Tendlya and praised Marathi cinema, its producers and artists.

Check out the post here:

Sharing the post, he wrote, “The film Tendlya evoked a strong sense of familiarity and comfort as if I were back home. I believe that others of my generation would feel the same way while watching it. The movie reminded me of the lofty aspirations I had as a child, which appeared to be insurmountable challenges at the time. I remembered the intense zeal and determination I had to achieve those aspirations, the obstacles I encountered, the anguish and pain I endured, and finally the joy and satisfaction when I accomplished my goals."

He added, “The actor Firoz Shaikh has brought his character to life with incredible attention to detail. Although many Marathi films are being made today, I have not seen any performances that have impressed me until now. I used to feel frustrated when I saw good roles being poorly executed. Watching this film made me feel fulfilled and satisfied, and for the first time in a while, I saw a performance that was genuine, heartfelt and well-researched. It was truly refreshing."

“I genuinely admire him for bringing his best on the pitch. While Firoz Shaikh used to be my fan, now I am a big admirer of his. He still has plenty of untapped potential and there is much to appreciate about him,” added Mane.

Helmed by Sachin J Jadhav and Nachitket Waikar, Tendlya stars Adwaita Jadhav, Hemant Joshi and Vitthal Nagnath Kale.

Kiran Mane is best known for films including Swarajya, Apaharan and Takatak 2. The actor has also worked in films such as Mulgi Zali Ho and Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend, and he is soon going to star in Ravrambha.

Directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale, Ravrambha stars Apurva Nemlekar, Om Bhutkar and Ashok Samarth. Penned by Pratap Gangavane, the film is scheduled to be released on May 12. Touted to be a period romance, the film is backed by Shashikant Pawar under the banner of Shashikant Pawar Productions.

