First-Look Poster Of Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic 800 Is Out

On Muttiah Muralitharan’s 51st birthday, Movie Train Motion Pictures presented the first-look poster of the legendary cricketer’s biopic titled 800. On Monday, the filmmakers released the Tamil movie poster, in which Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal plays the legendary spinner.

The tweet read, “We are proud to bring you his story beyond the twists & turns across 22 yards. Happy Birthday, Muralidaran. Presenting 800, the official bio-pic of Muthiah Muralidaran starring Madhur Mittal, directed by MS Sripathy http://bit.ly/800TheMovieMotionPoster.”

Film critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the motion poster and wrote, “MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC: FIRST LOOK POSTER WILL RELEASE IN 3 LANGUAGES. MadhurMittal - who won acclaim for his performance in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire - will play legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran in his biopic, titled 800. Motion poster: http://bit.ly/800TheMovieMotionPoster.”

Adarsh further wrote, “Murali - as he is popularly known - turns 51 today and Team 800 have launched the FirstLook poster of the biopic on his birthday. Written-directed by MS Sripathy, the Tamil film is aptly titled 800, after the record number of wickets Murali took in Test cricket. The film will also be released in Hindi and Telugu languages. Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari, in cinemas 2023.”

MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC: FIRST LOOK POSTER… WILL RELEASE IN 3 LANGUAGES… #MadhurrMittal - who won acclaim for his performance in the #Oscar-winning film #SlumdogMillionaire - will play legendary cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran in his biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie].Motion… pic.twitter.com/zCvfDHXJ0R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2023

Murali, who is portrayed by Madhur in the poster and has the shadow of several shattered stumps on his face, is shown glaring at the camera. Additionally, the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground serves as the background for the image in the motion poster.

The movie, written and directed by MS Sripathy, is titled 800 in honour of Muralitharan’s Test cricket record for most wickets. Muralitharan played 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka. In the longest format, he took an astounding 800 wickets, and also 534 in ODIs and 13 in T20s. He also played a role in Sri Lanka’s 1996 ODI World Cup victory. The film 800 will be made available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

