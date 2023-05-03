Gautami Patil Changing Room Viral Video; Pune Police Apprehend Minor

Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil enjoys a sizable fan following across Maharashtra. She has entertained her fanbase for long through her elegant dance performances. But, the dancer faced troubles in February, when she was filmed while she was changing at an event. Her troupe filed a complaint in this regard at the Vimantal Police Station. And now the person who made the video has been detained by the Pune police. The person, a minor, has been arrested by police from Shrigonda, Ahmednagar district. The boy and his parents were called to Viman Nagar Police Station. According to the police, the minor boy had recorded the video while hiding in the changing room and had shared it on social media. No further details have been divulged yet.

Gautami was left distraught when her video became viral. In an interview with Youtube channel The Odd Engineer, Gautami said that sent the video to her mother because she thought it would be worse if the video reached her mother through other sources. The dancer also talked about the person who had filmed her while she was changing. Gautami said that she didn’t know why that boy had done this but called the mentality disgusting. She said that it was difficult for her to make a fresh start. But then, she was encouraged, by organizers, her co-dancers, and other fans from Maharashtra. Their encouragement made her return to the stage and entertain her fans.

To further avoid any such unpleasant incidents, Gautami now uses vanity vans and is also protected by bodyguards during performances. She recently shared a glimpse of one of her performances on Instagram. The diva didn’t share the occasion of this performance. She looked gorgeous wearing a blue coloured saree paired with a white blouse. Gautami attached the song Kala Kauwa sung, penned, and composed by Daler Mehndi. This song is from the album Nach Ni Shaam Kaure. Fans commented heart emoticons and one of them wrote that she has got a beautiful personality.

In addition to dance, Gautami is also gearing up for her upcoming film Ghungroo.

No further updates have been shared by Gautami on social media regarding this film.

