Gujarat Tea Seller Offers Complimentary Tea To People With The Kerala Story Ticket

The Kerala Story has been in the limelight since the film released its teaser. Currently, the film has been doing good business at the box office and has received great reviews from critics as well. However, the film has been criticised by several groups who have claimed that it showed wrong figures that 32,000 girls went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and has been produced by veteran producer Vipul Shah. They both have been criticised for fuelling propaganda through their film.

However, the film has been running well in the theatres and has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore at the box office. Now, it has been reported that a tea seller in Gujarat has been offering free tea to those with a ticket to the film.

The owner of Kesariya tea shop in the affluent area of Vesu in Surat has put up a poster of The Kerala Story that states that those with a ticket to the film will get complimentary tea and coffee from their shop. He added that if the customers show their tickets, they can avail the offer from the shop. He also added that the offer will be valid till May 15th, 2023.

Last year, similar news had come during the release of The Kashmir Files as well. It was reported that a local sarpanch in North Gujarat said that he would exempt the people of the village from local taxes on the condition that they show him the film ticket of The Kashmir Files.

Ahead of the release of the film on May 5, there have been several protests against the film. Many groups claimed that the film should be banned as they said that it is allegedly misleading against Muslims and would cause communal harmony in the country. However, these appeals were dismissed by various local courts and even by the Supreme Court of India.

Amid these controversies, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have made the film tax-free, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have banned it in their states.