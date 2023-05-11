Had To Sell Off Jewellery For Household Expenses In Struggling Days: Sandhya Mridul

Actress Sandhya Mridul is known for her ability to portray complex and multi-layered roles with ease. She has acted in films like Page 3 and Angry Indian Goddesses, among others. She recently essayed the role of Jodha Bai in the web series Taj: Divided by Blood and received accolades from the audience.

The actress had to face a lot of hardships in the initial days of her career. In an interview with NBT Entertainment, Sandhya said she quit her well-paying job to get into acting. She wanted to become an actress but failed to get any project for a long time. Sandhya added that she had to sell off her jewellery to pay for the household expenses. She also reduced her other bills and even stopped going out for trips. But these problems couldn’t deter Sandhya from her goal. According to her, if a person decides to achieve something, they can undertake any difficulty. The actress also talked about how she went into depression after acting in the film Page 3.

Sandhya Mridul earlier played the role of Professor Sandhya Nigam in the web series Tandav directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In a Zoom interview with PTI, Sandhya said that she tried to find a thread to connect with her role. According to the actress, it was the character’s sensitivity that appealed to her. She said that her character was a self-made woman who was not much into politics. But as the drama proceeds, she finds herself dragged into the dirty world of politics. “This character brings out the softer side of my personality,” she said in the closing interview statement.

top videos

Tandav started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021 and received good reviews. Viewers loved the series and called it a gripping political drama. Some opined that the story of this show became a little boring in some episodes. But apart from that, it was an interesting watch according to the audience.

Sandhya Mridual will feature in the second season of Taj: Divided by Blood which is titled Taj: Reign of Revenge and premieres on Zee 5 on May 12.