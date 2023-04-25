How Marathi Actor Kiran Mane Missed The Opportunity To Act In Maharashtra Shaheer

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 ended on January 8 and actor Kiran Mane became the 2nd runner-up of the show. His journey throughout the show endeared him to his fans but a lot of people do not know that he had to pay a price for it. He had to lose out on a film because of his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. The film in question is Maharashtra Shaheer. Kiran has revealed this in a post shared on Instagram. The actor wrote that he feels lucky to get a lot of work after Bigg Boss. But, he had to leave a great film due to the shooting schedule clashing with his stint in the show.

Kiran recalled that he received a call from director Kedar Shinde while he was shooting for the daily soap Mulgi Zali Ho. Kedar told him that he is directing a biographical film on the life of folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao, better known as Shahir Sable. According to Kiran, Kedar asked him for help in the pronunciation of Satara’s dialect which Shahir Sable used to speak. Kiran remembered Kedar asking him if they both can meet to discuss the screenplay if he is ready for it. Kiran immediately agreed to this offer. According to Kiran, Shahir Sable holds a very special place in his life. The actor took a stroll down memory lane and remembered that his father brought a tape recorder for him. That recorder had some cassettes from Shahir Sable’s collection.

Kiran wrote further that he and his friends used to perform Shahir Sable’s plays every Sunday which was his stepping stone into the world of acting. Kiran was a big-time fan of the most revered folk artist and eagerly looked forward to his concerts in college. The actor remembered that he used to visit Shahir Sable’s premises where he was staying before performances. He has still preserved the first autograph of Shahir Sable.

Kiran wrote that he was very happy to be considered for a chance to be involved in the process of Maharashtra Shaheer’s production, even if he missed it

