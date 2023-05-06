How Much Did Actress Adah Sharma Charge For The Kerala Story?

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has recently become the talk of the town for her latest film The Kerala Story. Mired in controversy even before its release, the Sudipto Sen directorial is said to be based on true events. So far, The Kerala Story, which was released on April 5, has been receiving a good response from both the masses and the critics. If reports are to be believed, The Kerala Story is made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. Out of the four central female characters, Adah Sharma reportedly charged the highest fee for the film. Sources claim that the actress fetched a sum of Rs 1 crore for The Kerala Story.

Apart from Adah Sharma, the drama film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in important roles. As per reports, they have charged Rs 30 lakh each for the film. The sum of money paid to the other cast members includes Rs 25 lakh for Vijay Krishna, Rs 20 lakh for Pranay Pachauri, and Rs 15 lakh for Pranav Mishra.

The Kerala Story revolves around four Hindu college girls living in a hostel in Kerala who were allegedly brainwashed into converting to Islam. Later on, they were forcefully recruited by the terrorist organisation- ISIS and sent on terror missions. As soon as the film’s trailer was dropped by the makers, petitions started flowing in, accusing the movie to be falsely claiming that 32,000 women converted to Islam.

Although the petitions filed in the High Court pleaded that the Kerala Story be barred from release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) found no objections to the film and granted its smooth release in the theatres. The film deals with controversial and serious issues including love jihad and Islamic conversion.

Although The Kerala Story opened to negative reviews, the positive word-of-mouth from the masses seems to bring in the numbers at the ticket window. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on May 6 tweeted the film collected a decent Rs 8.03 core on Friday.

#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/8dylt50Hcj— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

“The Kerala Story hits the ball out of the stadium. Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. India biz” read his tweet.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here