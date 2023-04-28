How Much Marathi Show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Actors Earn For Each Episode

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is a Marathi television program originally aired on Zee Marathi. The show begins with a comic monologue by Nilesh Sable on current events and then moves on to interviews with celebrities mainly from the Marathi film and theatre industry. This is followed by comedic sketches performed by the show’s regular cast including Bhalchandra Kadam, Kushal Badrike, Bharat Ganeshpure, Shreya Bugade, Sagar Karande, Ankur Vadhave, Yogesh Shirsat, Tushar Deol, Umesh Jagtap and Snehal Shidam.

The show began airing on August 18, 2014, and took a break for the shooting of a new season on November 7, 2017. It returned on January 8, 2018, with an extended title, which showcased the comedian’s world tour journey and was sponsored by Veena World Tours. However, the third and eighth seasons of the show were criticised for being low-quality comedy. The show was suspended for the second time on March 24, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed on July 13, 2020. Due to declining audience ratings and negative feedback, the eighth season Ladies Jindabad was discontinued in April 2021 without a finale.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is a significant show that has provided entertainment to its audience for several years. The collective performances of Bhau Kadam, Sagar Karande, Kushal Badrike, Shreya Bugde, Bharat Ganeshpure and Dr Nilesh Sable brought entertainment to the entire state of Maharashtra. But do you know how much money the artists who entertain the audience get for their work?

To begin with, let’s talk about actress Shreya Bugde who is the first female comedian in the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya team. As per media sources, Shreya receives a payment of Rs 80,000 per episode. After Shreya, the actor Sagar Karande, who can make the audience laugh uncontrollably, receives a remuneration of Rs. 70,000 for one episode, as per reports.

The talented comedian with impeccable timing, Kushal Badrike, receives a payment of Rs 80,000 per episode, the reports added.

Actor Bharat Ganeshpure reportedly used to receive a payment of Rs 75,000 per episode and Kushal Badrike, on the other hand, also demands a fee of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 for each episode.

