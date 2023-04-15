‘I Love What You Say:’ Here’s Why Sayali Sanjeev Praises Sushma Andhare

Many actors and actresses have become quite successful politicians and Marathi film industry is not alien to this. Many Marathi artists are currently quite active in politics. Recently actress Sayali Sanjeev was named the Maharashtra Navnirman Film Employees Sena’s Vice President.

She has recently shared her thoughts on her new experience of entering politics on the show Mumbai Tak Sitka. Sushma Andhare, the firebrand leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, was also present. Sayali praised Sushma Andhare and said, “Sushma tai I love what you say. Thank you very much. I wanted to say this a while ago. But, I didn’t". Sushma Andhare also had a smile on her face after Sayali praised her.

During this interview, Sayali was asked a question if she would be entering politics. The question was, “Can we see you as a corporator, MLA, or MP of Nashik in future?"

Sayali replied, “I don’t know. Might be. Because of course, I would like to work.”

Sayali Sanjeev, who gained popularity for her performance in the film Har Har Mahadev, has carved out a name for herself in the Marathi entertainment industry.

She most recently attended the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards. She chose to adhere to her traditional look at the award ceremony and looked stunning. Sayali was spotted radiating grandeur while wearing a blue Banarasi-Paithani saree from the label Soniya Saanchi. She added a pink blouse to contrast her appearance. Sayali wore gold statement earrings and kept her hair in a sleek bun.

Did you know her gorgeous saree holds a special place in her heart? Sayali recently disclosed in an interview that the Paithani saree was designed especially for her. She can be heard saying in the video that the saree was given to her as a special gift by renowned actor Ashok Saraf and his wife, actress Nivedita Ashok Saraf. She added that they gave her the saree in particular since they had never seen her wear a Paithani saree before, so she donned it for the Awards night.

