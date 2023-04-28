Inside Darling Krishna And Milana Nagaraj’s Thailand Vacation

Kannada stars Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are having the time of their life in Thailand. The couple, who jetted off to Bangkok a few days back, have constantly been treating their fans to several glances from their exotic vacation. Krishna and Milana have flooded it with a series of pictures and videos. With that being said, Krishna, just a day back, shared a series of mushy snippets with the caption, “Just us,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Flashing their million-dollar smile, Krishna, in the pictures, can be seen posing for the camera alongside his better half Milana.

Decked in the comfiest ensembles, the two can be seen setting some major beach fashion trends. Milana looked elegant in her multi-colour strappy midi dress, featuring floral prints. Keeping it all fuss-free, the actress tied her straight tresses in a ponytail and gave it all a final touch by pairing her look with a pair of flats. Krishna, on the other hand, stunningly complemented his wife in an all-white look. The actor paired his white printed shirt with white shorts and matching sneakers. Krishna’s post even garnered the attention of his Love Mocktail 2 co-star Rachel David, who in the comments section wrote, “Darling Krishna looking fab.”

This is not all. Even Milana treated her Insta family to a few stylish clicks of herself. She shared a couple of pictures from her visit to Bangkok’s iconic Mahanakhon Skywalk. The picture shows the actress posing beauty fully at the forefront of an alluring aerial view of Bangkok. Decked in the same beautiful dress, Milana was seen channelling her inner stylish self as she accessorised her look with black sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, Milana wrote in the caption, “Smiling on the outside, trembling on the inside.”

Well, it seems that Krishna and Milana’s trip isn’t about all things picturesque, as they even indulge themselves in some adventure sports. A few days back, Krishna shared a video of himself, giving a whirl to parasailing. In the caption, the actor revealed that it was his first time and he enjoyed it. While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Parasailing tried it for the first time Maja ittu (It was fun.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Milana and Krishna were last seen in their romantic drama Love Birds, which was released in February this year. Apart from this, the poster of Krishna’s upcoming film Tale Of A Real Man was released recently and has created much buzz among his fans. On the other hand, Milana will be seen alongside Akira star Anissh in Araam Aravind Swamy.

