'Ironic': Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar On Salman Khan’s ‘Woman’s Body Is Precious’ Remark

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari recently grabbed the headlines after she revealed Salman Khan’s dress rules for females on his set. During the promotion of her debut movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak talked about how the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor does not like girls wearing deep necklines on the set. She called him a “traditionalist” who likes to keep the females protected around men he does not trust.

Salman Khan was questioned about his double standards at a TV show, for having a dress code for women while he takes his shirt off in movies. Reacting to this, the Tere Naam actor said, “I feel that a woman’s body is a lot more precious, so as much as it is covered, I feel it’s better.” Now, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has taken a dig at Salman Khan’s sentence.

Chetan Kumar tweeted, “Salman Khan says, ‘Women’s bodies are precious—the more covered they are, the better’. Ironic. Khan — known for debaucheries and questionable treatment of women’s bodies — is moral policing women and their dress. Khan opening his mouth makes his ignorance/ hypocrisies/ patriarchy more obvious.”

Check out the tweet here-

#SalmanKhan says, ‘Women’s bodies are precious—more covered they are, the better’Ironic Khan—known for debaucheries & questionable treatment of women’s bodies— is moral policing women & their dress Khan opening his mouth makes his ignorance/hypocrisies/patriarchy more obvious — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) May 1, 2023

A few of Chetan Kumar’s fans “totally agreed” with him. A Twitter user wrote, “True, in the 90s one actress received the Filmfare award with a broken elbow and the media knew well who broke it”, while one more person tweeted, “And no feminist raised a voice against that.”

Speaking of Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, he often raises his voice on various issues. Recently, he also commented on the Congress’ opposition to the upcoming movie The Kerala Story. Previously, he lauded the Kerala Government for teaching the removed NCERT chapters in educational institutions.

