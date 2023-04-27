Johnny Lever Watches Nivedita Saraf’s Play And Meets Her, Check Out Her Reaction

Marathi actress Nivedita Saraf has a huge fanbase, and her appearances in numerous movies, TV shows and plays have greatly endeared her to audiences. However, the actress had her fangirl moment recently as she got to meet her favourite Bollywood actor, Johnny Lever. Nivedita plays the lead role in the drama Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha. Along with her, actors Suyash Tilak, and Rashmi Anpat also appear in this play. The play, which received a lot of awards, is staged very often in auditoriums in Maharashtra. And the most recent staging of Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha was attended by none other than Bollywood’s King of comedy Johnny Lever. He later met Nivedita backstage to compliment her on her performance in the play.

Nivedita clicked a picture with him and posted it on her social media handle and said that it was a great moment for her to have her favourite ‘Johnny Bhai’ watch her show and appreciate it. She ended her caption, by thanking Johnny Lever for the appreciation. Her caption reads, “It was a great fan moment for me. My favourite actor and person Jonny bhai had come to watch my play Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha. He appreciated the play and my performance in it. I am so thankful to you Jony Bhai."

Fans were delighted as well to see both the artists together and users, who had seen the play themselves, heaped praises on Nivedita. Ashwini Bhave too went to watch the play of Nivedita’s husband Ashok Saraf and heaped praises on him. The duo also met after a long time.

Notably, Nivedita’s husband Ashok Saraf has teamed up with Johnny Lever in many Bollywood movies. They have played the comic duo, providing comedic relief in more serious and intense action films. They have appeared together in Karan Arjun, where their scenes together were hilarious and also in Koyla as father and son, again providing comic relief. Incidentally, both films were directed by Rakesh Roshan.

