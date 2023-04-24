Kannada Actor-director Tapori Satya Dies Aged 43

Sandalwood actor and filmmaker Tapori Satya breathed his last today, April 24. He was 43. Tapori, who starred in over 30 Kannada films, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bangalore. He was suffering from kidney failure. The actor’s health condition worsened on Monday night as he became unresponsive to the treatment. He died at the BGS Hospital premises. Tapori is survived by his mother, wife, and three daughters. As soon as the news of Tapori’s untimely death surfaced, several celebrities from the film fraternity expressed their condolences to his family, while his fans were gripped with a wave of shock and sadness.

According to Pinkvilla, Tapori was the sole earner of the family. The mortal remains of the actor will be kept at his residence in South Bangalore’s Banashankari locality for public viewing. Sources claim that the last rites of Tapori are expected to be observed today.

In an interaction with a television channel, Tapori’s mother Rukamma grieved the loss of his son. She claimed that the Kannada actor was admitted to the ICU for seven days before his health took a turn for the worse. “He was always dedicated to films. Satya promised that he would look after me and my family, his demise has left us in a state of shock," revealed Rukamma.

Tapori rose to fame in the role of an antagonist in the 2008 film Nanda Loves Nanditha, helmed by BN Vijayakumar. Starring Yogesh and Nandita Shweta in lead roles, Tapori gained much prominence owing to his compelling performance as a villain. Nanda Loves Nanditha turned out to be a box-office success. After that, he was seen in numerous supporting roles, earning a special position in the hearts of the audience.

Apart from flaunting his acting prowess, Tapori was also an ace film director. He donned the director’s cap for the film Mela. As per several reports, Tapori was gearing up to direct another untitled film. He had also begun taking auditions to select the cast for the unfinished project. But, with Tapori’s sudden demise, the fate of the yet-to-be-titled film remains unsure.

