Kannada Actress Neha Gowda Gets All Glammed Up In A Black Saree; Have A Look

Actress Neha Gowda, also known as Neha Ramakrishna, is a well-known face in the world of Kannada television. She is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with her adorable pictures, now and then. This time, she has flaunted her glamorous look in a black saree and we can not stop ourselves from going gaga over her. Neha looked beautiful in her all-black desi avatar. Her embellished blouse with golden work caught everyone’s attention. She added her statement kundan earrings with subtle makeup.

She just added a black heart in the caption. As soon as she dropped these stills, fans started showering love in the comments section. One of them wrote, “When there are two stars and a moon in the night sky, even though the stars are very bright, you see the same way the moon shines between them.” Another wrote, “Why are you so beautiful?”

Neha is an avid traveller as well, as demonstrated by her most recent visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha National Park. She went to the well-known location with her closest friends, Anupama Gowda of Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu fame and Ishita Varsha of Agnisakshi fame. Neha shared some breathtaking pictures from her safari on social media.

The photos show Neha Gowda posing, using a “Sony Alpha 1" camera and “Sony 400mm" lens to take pictures. She also posted a few pictures of the local animals, including tigers and monkeys. She created a touching caption to express her gratitude to the photographer who loaned her their camera. She further wrote, “This camera caught all our wildlife visuals throughout our safari journey in Kanha!! Usually, photographers are possessive about their cameras, like they carry them like their babies, but Dr Shashank did allow us to use his camera very generously, I really wanna thank him wholeheartedly for letting us share his passion through our visuals too, and this camera captures way more deep pictures and animal movements through its high resolution, much more than one’s eyes could witness and yeah, the shutterbug in me was really happy capturing that scenic beauty!”

She also added, “I can’t wait to share those clicks which I have captured during our safari, but the thing is our fellow kanmani (Anu) hasn’t sent those pictures fully because I don’t have enough memory in my phone. Anyway, it’s okay. I’m DEMANDING her to post those pictures in her profile with due credits.”

Neha Gowda was last seen in Star Suvarna’s serial Namma Lachi.

