Kannada Actress Ramya Posts For Missing Dog, Requests Fans To Help Find It

Kannada actress and politician Divya Spandana, popular by her screen name Ramya, has put up a post for her missing dog Champ. Divya has informed us that the dog is black in colour and partially blind as well. It was last seen on May 5 and went missing from Taj West End, Race Course Road, Bengaluru. The actress has requested the audience to share any information regarding the dog on 7012708137. “Please help”, she captioned the post.

Actor Kishen Bilagali commented with a broken heart emoticon. Others assured the actress that she is going to find Champ soon. One of the fans requested the people living near the mentioned address to help find the dog. The post was put up a few hours ago and till now there is not any update about it.

Divya has also shared the post on her Instagram story. “My dog is missing! please help me find him”, she asked fans.

On the work front, Divya has announced her comeback in films as a producer. The diva has started her production house AppleBox Studios. She will produce her first project titled Swathi Muthina Male Haniye as a producer. According to the reports, Swathi Muthina Male Haniye will be a romantic drama written and directed by Raj B. Shetty. Divya and Raj will be the lead pair for this film. Composer Midhun Mukundan and cinematographer Praveen Shriyan are also working on this film. Swathi Muthina Male Haniye is co-produced by Lighter Buddha Films and distributed by KRG Studios. The last update related to this film was shared on October 4 last year. Since then, Divya has not shared any updates about Swathi Muthina Male Haniye.

Divya is also busy campaigning for the Congress in Karnataka Assembly Polls due on May 10. There were reports that Congress leader Siddaramaiah was planning to field the actress from the Channapatna constituency but it did not happen ultimately.

