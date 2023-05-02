Kannada Actress Ranjani Raghavan’s Regal Avatar Is Bookmark Worthy

Kannada actress Ranjani Raghavan has proved her mettle in both television and film. She began her career in show business with the film Rajahamsa and has amassed a huge fan base since then. Apart from her acting skills, Ranjani Raghavan never fails to make us go gaga over her fashion game. Be it a traditional look or Western outfits, she ends up winning our hearts with her style game.

This time, the actress was dolled up to perfection in her blue and red silk saree and traditional gold jewellery. Talking about her make-up, the diva decided to keep everything subtle as she went with a no-make-up make-up look and added some gloss to her lips.

For those of you who don’t know, Ranjani Raghavan will play a prominent role in the upcoming film Sathyam, written and directed by Ashok Kadaba. A press conference for this film was just conducted, and the official poster was also released. Ranjani was dressed up in a pink saree with a magenta blouse for the occasion. She chose light makeup and jewellery for the announcement.

Fans were left gushing over Ranjani Raghavan’s stunning appearance and wished her the best of luck for Sathyam. They also hoped that Sathyam would bring Ranjani unparalleled success in the same way that Puttgowri Maduve did.

Ranjani Raghavan celebrated her birthday recently and she was overwhelmed with greetings on the special day. In her Instagram story, she thanked her followers for their kind wishes.

Ranjani Raghavan is known for her work in Kannadathi, a Kaanada soap drama. She played the role of a village teacher named Bhuvenshwari in the series. The drama also starred Kiran Raj and was much loved for its storyline and characters. Kannadathi ended its run on February 6.

