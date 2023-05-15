Kannada Anchor Anushree Makes Heart-Shaped Chilla For Her Darling Mom

As we all celebrate our wonderful mothers on International Mother’s Day every year, it’s important to cherish the beautiful bond that a child and mother share every day. Right amidst the mood for celebrations, Kannada anchor and actress Anushree wished her mom in a very cute way as the world celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Anushree shared a video where she is seen making a heart-shaped chilla for her mother. The first attempt turns out to be a failure but she tries again and makes a perfect heart-shaped chilla. While posting the video, she wrote, “Mother is the visible God in this world…Happy Mother’s Day to my Goddess Shakti. Mother is the first visible God on earth. Honour your mother and the mothers you know. Happy Mother’s Day."

Apart from her acting abilities, Anushree is also a fitness freak. A few months back, she took part in a run which was held in memory of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actress not only participated in that but also won a gold medal. She uploaded photographs and a video from the occasion in which she was seen proudly carrying her medal. She stated that she ran five miles in memory of the late actor. She also shared that the Namma Power Run gave her much-needed drive in life and that it was fantastic to see not just children but also their grandparents participate in the event.

Anushree is regarded as one of the finest anchors in the Kannada entertainment industry. She started off as a Kannada television personality before moving on to acting. She is one of South India’s highest-paid anchors and primarily features in Kannada-language films. She began her television career as an anchor for the show Tele Anthyakshari on Mangalore-based Namma TV. She later rose to prominence as an anchor for the ETV Kannada television shows Demandappo Demandu. She also has a YouTube channel called Anushree Anchor, where she hosts a talk show.