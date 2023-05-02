Kavya Gowda Drapes Sabyasachi Saree For Her Housewarming Ceremony

Kannada actress Kavya Gowda is currently on cloud nine, as she has moved into a new house. The actress, who is best known for her work in movies like Buckasura, Damayanthi and Sakkath Risk, recently held an intimate housewarming ceremony, which marked the attendance of her close friends and family members. Now, Kavya, who is much loved for her trendsetting style, treated her fans to glances of her sartorial pick for her housewarming ceremony, and it is all about channelling her inner royalty. The star dolled up to utmost perfection, as she draped a gorgeous red saree, coming from the shelves of ace couturier Sabyasachi.

Sharing a series of posts on her Instagram account, Kavya expressed her gratitude towards the maestro fashion designer for styling her. While sharing a bunch of pictures, Kavya wrote in the caption, “I will always carry a thankful heart. The Colour of my saree matches your heart.”

In the picture, Kavya can be seen sporting a beautiful bright-hued six-yard, with a golden border and prints all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse, featuring a similar gleaming floral print and lacey border. Amping up the beauty of the saree, Kavya accessorised her look with heavy traditional maharani style jewellery, which came along with mang tika, kamar bandh, nath and rings and bangles.

In the photo shoot comprising her housewarming day look, Kavya’s husband Someshekar also posed alongside his better half. Complementing Kavya, Somshekar was seen sporting all-white kurta pyjama with a beige Nehru jacket. Kavya wrote in the caption, “You make my heart smile.”

In one of the videos, Kavya claimed that words aren’t enough to express how thankful she feels towards all the people who helped her acquire that look. Penning down a lengthy note, Kavya also revealed that she was showered with immense compliments for her look. The caption read, “Thank you chinnaaa no words would be enough to express my thanks to you for giving me a flawless look on my ft housewarming day. Got so many compliments, thanks a ton to you and your team Kushi for the superb make-up and overall look…keep doing the awesome work of making people more beautiful.”

Kavya was last seen in the television series Akka Mogudu. Apart from this, she reportedly turned jewellery designer for a popular Italian jewellery brand. Other than this, Kavya has a thriller movie 18 Hours in the pipeline.

